Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Indian government to publicly clarify its position on the recent actions of the United States regarding Pakistan, calling for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to outline the steps it will take in response.

In a strongly worded statement, Gogoi expressed concern that the Trump administration had in recent days prevented Indian armed forces from carrying out further strikes on Pakistani targets, facilitated a $2.5 billion IMF package for Pakistan, promised to increase trade ties with Islamabad, and hyphenated India and Pakistan while internationalising the Kashmir issue.

He asserted that these developments raise serious questions about India’s foreign policy posture and demanded that the MEA present a clear roadmap on how it plans to engage with the US administration moving forward.

Earlier, the Congress MP voiced concerns over the IMF's $2.5 billion aid to Pakistan, stating that it should not be diverted to terror groups. He also welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.



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"I am grateful to the Indian armed forces for their stellar and professional role in defending India's territory and sovereignty. The men and women made us proud. I continue to pray for those families who suffered tremendously during the Pahalgam attack and the cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Poonch region," Gogoi said.

Furthermore, he added, "Pakistan wanted to spread the two-nation theory in India, but Indians of all religions, ethnicities, and linguistic backgrounds rejected it and swore by the secularism in our Constitution. Over the last few days, Indians stood as one, united under our Tiranga, and everyone supported the Prime Minister and his government. The US, through the IMF, has overseen the funding of $2.5 billion into the Pakistani economy and has brokered an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan. I only hope they can ensure that this aid is not funnelled into terror groups," he wrote on X post.