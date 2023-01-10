A central minister of Bangladesh asserted that it is not true that Bangladeshis come to India.

In a press meeting, the information minister of Bangladesh Dr Hasan Mahmud said, "Bangladesh is richer than India, per capita income is also higher than India, so it is not true that Bangladeshis come to India or any other neighbouring countries."

Further, the minister claimed that it the political parties in India are using slogans of "Bangladeshi" only as political propaganda and not for anything else.

On the otherhand, the displaced Kuki Chin community people continue to flee Bangladesh and seek refuge in Mizoram, in Northeast India.

Also Read: Mizoram: Influx of Kuki Chin refugees from Bangladesh increases to 62 in one week

As per the latest reports, 17 refugees from the Chittagong Hill Tracts belonging to the Kuki-Chin community, entered Mizoram and took shelter in the village, Parva village leaders said.

The Kuki-Chin community who are ethnic Mizos from Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh were lodged at the community hall in Parva and provided with food and other needs by the local people.

MP from Mizoram, Vanlalvena on January 4 wrote to the centre urging it to allow refugees to enter Mizoram.

According to government statistics, the 100 migrants who were pushed back by BSF forces on Friday are among the 100 who have been hiding in the triangle formed by Mizoram, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

According to accounts, some 90 people who were forced back had been hiding in Bangladeshi forests looking for food because they were malnourished and had been there for days without food.

According to sources, there are 310 refugees in Parva village, while over 800 displaced people are still in Bangladesh looking for food after hiding in the jungle for days due to starvation.

According to official sources, at least 11 migrants from the Chittagong hill regions in southeast Bangladesh fled into India on December 1 and sought asylum in Kamtuli hamlet close to the tri-junction of Mizoram, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Since November 20, 2022, 304 Kuki Chins have sought refuge in the surrounding villages of Mizoram, according to official data.