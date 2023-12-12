A startling discovery was made near the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad—a four-foot-deep tunnel situated perilously close to the airbase's boundary wall.

This alarming find has triggered security concerns and prompted an immediate investigation by various agencies including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and Military Intelligence.

The residents of Irshad Colony were the first to notice the suspicious pit and swiftly alerted the authorities.

The police filed an FIR against unidentified individuals at the Tila Mod police station following a complaint from the Indian Air Force.

Despite the potential threat, IAF officials have assured that the integrity of the airbase's boundary wall remains uncompromised, with no signs of damage or breach.



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Hindon Air Base, which operates under the Western Air Command, is not only a critical asset for the Indian Air Force but also serves as the second commercial airport for the National Capital Region, easing the load on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Since February 2019, it has been handling domestic flights, particularly those under the Government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

As the largest airbase in Asia, spanning 55 square kilometres, Hindon Air Base plays a vital role in both military and civilian operations. The recent incident has put the base on high alert, with the local police examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to gather more information.

The DCP Trans of Hindon, Shubham Patel, has confirmed that the airbase wall is intact, and the authorities are taking the situation very seriously, vowing strict action against those responsible for this attempt to undermine the security of such a strategically significant site.