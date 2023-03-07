Indian Railways on March 6 announced that it will operate 196 special trains to prioritize the festive crowd and provide connectivity between various destinations in major cities in light of the rush of passengers and their convenience prior to the festival of colors, Holi.

Special trains have been planned, according to the Railway Ministry, to connect major national destinations on rail routes like Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati-Ranchi, New Delhi-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, Pune-Danapur, and others.

Under the direction of personnel from the Railways Protection Force (RPF), crowd control measures such as formation queues at the terminus stations are being implemented to ensure the orderly entry of passengers into unreserved coaches.

“To ensure the safety of passengers, additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations. At major stations, officers are sent on emergency duty to make sure trains run smoothly. The ministry added, "Staff are deployed in various sections to prioritize any disruption of train service."

Measures have been taken to ensure that platform-specific announcements of trains arriving and departing on time are made frequently.

Holi celebrations have already begun with the festival just around the corner. People are getting ready to celebrate the festival of colors with friends and family with a sense of excitement.

In the Indian subcontinent, Holi is a celebration of inclusiveness and humanity that marks the beginning of spring.

Holika Dahan and Holi Milan are the two days of celebration that mark the triumph of evil over good.

Also read : PM Modi to arrive in Guwahati on March 7, to attend oath taking ceremonies of CMs in three Northeastern states