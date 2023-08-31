Amit Palekar, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa, was detained on August 31 even though he disputed the charges, claiming they were brought against him because he refused to join the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was accused of deleting evidence relating to an accident that claimed the lives of three people.

Police claimed that Palekar, a lawyer, arrived at a police station with a person and claimed that he was the driver of an SUV involved in the collision in order to protect the person who was actually in control of the car. Palekar has been charged with a crime under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Palekar blamed “dirty politics” for his arrest. “They were pressuring me for two days that if you do not join the BJP, I will face consequences. This is absolutely dirty politics. Nothing more than this. I have nothing to do with this crime. This is only to tarnish my image and nothing more than this,” Palekar told journalists as he was being escorted from the police station where he was arrested.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP over Palekar’s allegations.

Prior to his arrest, businessman Paresh alias Shripad A Sinai Sawardekar was charged with culpable homicide in the incident. According to the police, Sawardekar allegedly drove a speeding car near Panaji on Sunday that collided with four vehicles and killed three persons. They claimed that the incident occurred while Sawardekar and his companion, Meghana, were driving their Mercedes SUV home from a party where Palekar was also present.

The speeding Mercedes entered a highway from the approach ramp, took a turn leading up to the bridge and crashed head-on into a motorcycle and scooter before ramming into three cars.

In accordance with the Bombay High Court's instructions, Meghana, the vehicle's owner, made a deposit of Rs. 2 crore in Goa for the victims' compensation. The Goa Police's crime section, which is looking into the case, stated that Sawardekar's custody was no longer necessary, and the court granted him release.

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