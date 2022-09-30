The price of gold increased by Rs 406 to Rs 50,722 per 10 kilos on September 30 in the national capital as the price of yellow metal increased globally.

The precious metal had previously traded at a price of Rs 50,316 for 10 grams.

As per HDFC Securities, the price of silver also increased, going from Rs 56,531 per kilogram to Rs 57,436 per kg, an increase of Rs 905.

On the international market, gold was trading at a higher price of USD 1,671.33 per ounce while silver was trading at a higher price of USD 19.15 per ounce.

Earlier on September 27, the price of gold in the national capital decreased by Rs 195 to Rs 49,580 per 10 gram as the rupee strengthened.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,775 per 10 grams. Silver also declined by Rs 195 to Rs 56,155 per kg from Rs 56,350 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee settled 9 paise higher at 81.58 (provisional) against the US dollar as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.