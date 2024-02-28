Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, could potentially be removed from his position or resign in the wake of the Gemini controversy, according to Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital. Arora expressed this view in response to a query on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Arora criticised Pichai for his handling of the issues around Google's globally launched AI chatbot, Gemini, stating that despite leading in AI, Pichai has faltered on Gemini, enabling competitors to gain ground. Google recently renamed its chatbot Bard as Gemini and launched it worldwide.

As per Google, users can now interact with Gemini Pro 1.0 in over 40 languages across more than 230 countries and territories.

Gemini Advanced, a component of Google One AI Premium Plan, is available for $19.99 per month, kicking off with a free two-month trial. As per the recent Google blog post, AI Premium subscribers can expect Gemini's incorporation into various Google apps including Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, among others, formerly known as Duet AI.

However, the launch has been marred by controversies within a week. Google expressed regret on February 23 for the flawed launch of a new AI image-generator linked to Gemini AI, recognising that the tool sometimes 'overcompensated' for a lack of diversity even when it was not appropriate, as reported by AP.

In response to the issues, Google has decided to temporarily suspend the chatbot's image generation. Prabhakar Raghavan, a senior vice president overseeing Google's search engine and other operations, admitted in a blog post that 'this feature missed the mark'. He apologised for the incorrect and offensive images and thanked users for their feedback.

Raghavan, without mentioning specific incidents, acknowledged the criticism on Gemini AI image generator's controversial depictions, as reported by AP. This includes the representation of a Black woman as a US founding father and Black and Asian individuals as Nazi-era German soldiers.

Raghavan defended the chatbot's intent, stating the goal was to cater to diverse requests, but conceded that some prompts resulted in 'overcompensation'. On February 23, reports indicated that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) may issue a notice to Google regarding Gemini's 'biased' response to a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gemini faced accusations of 'bias' against PM Modi after a user complained on social media. The viral post alleges the AI model's 'bias' in response to a query on PM Modi, former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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