Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement of the National Creator's Award in his Mann Ki Baat address has sent ripples through the Indian social media landscape.



This initiative aims to recognize and celebrate the talent and skills of the country's burgeoning community of online influencers, marking a significant step towards acknowledging their contributions and potential.

India boasts one of the world's largest and fastest-growing social media user bases, with over 622 million active users. This dynamic space has become a breeding ground for content creators across various fields, from entertainment and fashion to education and social commentary.



These individuals, often armed with nothing more than a smartphone and creativity, have captured the attention of millions, shaping trends, influencing opinions, and even driving economic growth.

Despite their undeniable impact, social media influencers often operate in an unregulated and under-appreciated space. The National Creator's Award aims to address this gap by providing formal recognition for their talent, hard work, and positive contributions. This recognition can serve as a major motivator, inspiring aspiring creators and further propelling the growth of the Indian creator economy.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has announced that the new award aims to highlight the diverse talent shaping India's path and promoting positive societal change and digital innovation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently supported the transformative power of the creator economy, according to a ministry statement. In line with this vision, MyGov India has launched the National Creators Award to applaud digital pioneers and content creators for their significant contributions to India's digital scene.

The award ceremony will recognise exceptional creativity and innovation across a wide range of categories, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, and more. The 'Disruptor of the Year' award will commend a creator who has challenged tradition, bringing substantial change or innovation in their field.

The 'Celebrity Creator of the Year' category aims to recognise high-profile influencers who have used their fame to promote positive change and set new benchmarks for impactful online content.

The Indian government is set to launch the 'National Creators Awards' to honour digital creators who have made significant contributions to the online space. The awards will be divided into various categories, including the 'International Creator Award' and the 'Tech Creator Award'.

The former will honour international creators who have enhanced India's cultural influence globally, while the latter will recognise individuals who simplify technology and provide insights on the latest technological innovations.

The selection process will involve a nomination phase, a screening of submissions, and a combination of public voting and expert review. The winners will be determined based on jury evaluations and public votes. The initiative aims to celebrate the transformative potential of digital media in creating a more inclusive and empowered society, as stated by the ministry.

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