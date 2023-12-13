Raghav Chadha, MP of the Aam Aadmi Party, voiced his disagreement with the recent approval of the CEC and other Election Commissioners (appointment, conditions of service and term of office) bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha. Chadha equated the government's action to a 'billdozer' against democracy.

He emphasized the crucial role of an independent Election Commission in facilitating impartial elections. Chadha stated that without an independent Election Commission, unbiased elections could not be ensured.

He highlighted the Election Commission's responsibility in determining the use of EVM machines, party symbols, and election schedules. Chadha also mentioned that they may seek legal advice and possibly challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the legislation concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, despite the Opposition leaving the proceedings in protest against the proposed law.

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