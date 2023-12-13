Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on December 13 to discuss the investigation into allegations on Adani Group.

Gaurav Gogoi in his adjournment motion notice mentioned, "In 2014, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) initiated an investigation into allegations that the Adani Group was over-invoicing deliveries by showing bills of shipments routed through intermediaries in Singapore and elsewhere".

"Since 2016, DRI has been trying to procure transaction documents related to Adani's dealings from Singapore authorities. The evidence India is seeking from Singapore authorities includes transaction documents from 20 of Adani's banks there and could help establish a financial trail in the case. Permission for the same needs to be granted by the Supreme Court, but the hearing has been delayed significantly over the last two years".

The notice further added, "Moreover, the investigation process spearheaded by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been investigating the Adani Group since 2014 for alleged misuse of offshore funds is also facing multiple delays and extensions".

"The nature of the allegations against the Adani Group is grave and undermines the institutional mechanisms that prevent such exploitation. Therefore, the house should consider the following points for discussion:

1. The reasons for the prolonged delay in the DRI investigation into coal imports for major companies

2. The measures the government is taking to expedite the investigation and ensure its thoroughness.

3. The steps being taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

I urge the urgent intervention of the Ministries of Finance and Law and Justice into the matter to ensure a speedy redressal of the issue" said Gaurav Gogoi in his notice to the Parliament.

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