Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej has won his third Grammy this year for his album Divine Tides which was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

He shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police.

With this achievement, Kej has become the only Indian to hold three Grammy Awards.

"Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park," he tweeted.

Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India.@copelandmusic

Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park pic.twitter.com/GG7sZ4yfQa — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 6, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Ricky is the youngest person from India to have won a Grammy Award, and only the 4th Indian.

On the other hand, Stewart Copeland is a 5-time Grammy Award-winning American musician and composer and he is the founder and drummer of the British rock group 'The Police'.

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