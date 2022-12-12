Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive term in Gandhinagar on December 12.

Patel took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At the ceremony were chief ministers from many BJP-ruled states, including Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland.

At a ceremony held at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex in the state capital at 2 pm, Governor Acharya Devvrat swore in Patel as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

A number of BJP leaders, including Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma, took the oath of office as ministers alongside Patel on December 12.

BJP national head JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister and his entire cabinet on December 9 in order to clear the way for the formation of a new administration after the election results.

Recall that the Bharatiya Janata Party won 156 out of the 182 seats up for election in the Gujarat Assembly, giving them an unprecedented lead and their seventh straight victory.

AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) opened the account in the state legislative Assembly by capturing five seats, while main opposition party Congress was only able to win 17 seats.

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