Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has emerged the winner from the Ghatlodia (constituency number 41) with over 50,000 votes after surpassing his nearest rival Dr Amee Yajnik of Congress.

As per the Election Commission, Patel had polled 80.86 per cent vote, compared to 9.81 per cent vote polled by his Congress rival Amiben Yagnik while AAP candidate Vijay Patel was running third with 6.73 per cent vote.

It is to be mentioned here that Bhupendra Patel had won the seat with a huge margin of 1.17 lakh votes in 2017 and was made the chief minister of Gujarat, however, with speculation on the rise, which Home Minister Amit Shah to be made the chief minister, the BJP has already announced that Patel will be given the top post again after this election.

BJP is leading in the Morbi where 147 died in the suspension bridge collapse tragedy. At least 140 people lost their lives after a suspension bridge broke, sending dozens into the Machchhu river.

Also Read: Gujarat Elections Live: BJP thumping a massive lead in 157 seats, Congress far behind in 16 seats

Jignesh Mevani who had recently joined the Congress is trailing in the Vadgam constituency. He's up against BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela.

Alpesh Thakor, who also had recently switched to the BJP from Congress, is leading with 9,622 votes in the Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency. Alpesh Thakor is contesting against Himanshu Patel of Congress. Himanshu Patel has won 7,445 votes.

The votes polled in the Gujarat Election 2022 are being counted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The voting for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was held in two phases. The Gujarat Election Result 2022 would be declared as soon as the counting of votes is done for the 182-member Assembly. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was fought between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP for 27 years.