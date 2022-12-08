As per the latest trends by the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is leading in 157 seats in Gujarat while the Congress is far behind in 16 seats.

BJP is leading in the Morbi where 147 died in the suspension bridge collapse tragedy. At least 140 people lost their lives after a suspension bridge broke, sending dozens into the Machchhu river.

Jignesh Mevani who had recently joined the Congress is trailing in the Vadgam constituency. He's up against BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela.

Alpesh Thakor, who also had recently switched to the BJP from Congress, is leading with 9,622 votes in the Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency. Alpesh Thakor is contesting against Himanshu Patel of Congress. Himanshu Patel has won 7,445 votes.

The votes polled in the Gujarat Election 2022 are being counted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The voting for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was held in two phases. The Gujarat Election Result 2022 would be declared as soon as the counting of votes is done for the 182-member Assembly. The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 was fought between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP for 27 years.

With the counting for both states underway, the latest trends show the BJP taking the lead in Gujarat, while Himachal is in a neck-and-neck race. While Gujarat held two rounds of voting on December 1 and 5, Himachal Pradesh held a single round on November 12. In both phases, the voter turnout in Gujarat was approximately 64.65%. Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh was higher than 74%.

Trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) tied for first place in Himachal Pradesh with 32 seats each. However, State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of the BJP is currently leading from his Seraj constituency with nearly 15,000 votes. Thakur currently leads the Seraj seat with 14921 votes, while the Congress candidate for this seat, Chet Ram, is trailing with 4351 votes.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former CM late Virbhadra Singh, is the Congress candidate from Shimla Rural, with 7233 votes. In the state capital of Shimla, Harish Janartha of the Congress is currently leading with 3449 votes, while Sanjay Sood of the BJP is trailing with 2565 votes in the elections.

Also read : Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Elections: Counting of votes begins