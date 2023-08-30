Three people were killed after their car rammed into a mini truck on a highway in the Patan district of Gujarat.

The accident happened in the wee hours of August 30.

According to reports, the victims were on their way to Chotila town in neighbouring Surendranagar districts to offer prayers at a temple.

They were on their way to the temple when the accident took place on the Sami-Sankheshwar state highway in the district at around 3 a.m.

The car rammed into the mini-truck from behind, a police official said.

The impact was so massive that it led to the mangling of the front portion and the bodies were only pulled out later.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem at a government hospital.

"The passengers were from Radhanpur town in the district and were on their way to the temple town of Chotila to offer prayers," the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Hasmukh Thakkar, a 36-year-old, Pintu Raval and Dashrath Raval, a 26-year-old.

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