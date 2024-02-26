The Allahabad High Court will announce its verdict today on a petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the Varanasi District Court's order to allow Hindu prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana', a restricted area within Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque.

On February 15, a hearing on two petitions from the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee was completed, and Monday's ruling will follow.

It will be based on the first appeals submitted by the mosque committee.

Following the Varanasi district court's ruling on January 31 allowing priests to worship before the idols in Gyanvapi's southern crypt, religious services were held on the mosque grounds at midnight on February 1. Later, the southern cellar was exposed to devotees.

The mosque committee approached the high court on February 2 within hours of the Supreme Court declining to hear its appeal against the Varanasi district court judgement and directing it to do so.

On February 13, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Gyanvapi and prayed at the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'.

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