In a setback to the ruling BJP in Haryana amid the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in the state.

The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- also said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

The current strength of the (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, out of which the BJP has 40 members.

They made the announcement at a press conference held in Rohtak in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.



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Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the people do not trust the present government and seeing that these people have taken back their support and have decided to support Congress.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda the situation in Haryana is against the ruling BJP, and the change is definite in the state. "the BJP government has lost the majority. Among the list of 48 MLAs they had given, few MLAs have resigned because they are fighting the Lok Sabha election and some independent MLAs withdrew their support and have extended their support to Congress," he said while speaking to reporters.