In a dramatic shift during the Haryana assembly election, BJP candidate Yogesh Kumar surged ahead with 26,670 votes, pulling away from his opponent, Vinesh Phogat, who trailed behind with 25,433 votes—a difference of 1,237 votes—as of 11:25 am after six rounds of counting. As the race heats up, Kumar’s growing lead suggests a strong momentum for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this key contest.

Meanwhile, Congress is also demonstrating significant strength in other critical constituencies. Bhupendra Singh Hooda, the Congress candidate for the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, is dominating with an impressive 29,920 votes, securing a commanding lead of 22,182 votes. Similarly, Aditya Surjewala of the Indian National Congress has taken a firm lead with 17,910 votes, extending his advantage by 2,623 votes after the latest trends.

Commenting on the early results, Aditya Surjewala expressed optimism about Congress' overall performance in the state, despite the BJP’s current lead. "Only two rounds of counting have been completed so far. In the third round, I am ahead by 2,600 votes. However, it’s still too early to predict the final outcome. After 10 rounds, the trend will be clearer, and I remain confident that Congress will emerge victorious in Haryana,” he stated.

Also read: Assembly election results: BJP takes unexpected lead in Haryana, INDIA ahead in J&K

As per Election Commission data, between three to five rounds of counting have been completed across most of the 90 constituencies in Haryana. As of 10:15 am, BJP was leading in 28 seats, while Congress remains competitive in several areas.

In parallel, the Election Commission of India also released trends for Jammu and Kashmir, where the alliance between the Jammu Kashmir National Conference and Congress has surpassed the halfway mark, leading in 47 seats by 10:15 am. With counting still underway, these trends are expected to continue evolving throughout the day.