Brijendra Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana, has stepped down from the primary membership of the party.

The representative from Hisar Assembly constituency announced his resignation on Sunday on social media platform X, citing 'compelling political reasons' for his decision.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP, due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar", Singh said in his post.

The BJP faced a setback in the lead-up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Adding to the speculation of his shift to Congress, Brijendra Singh was seen at the home of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge shortly after his resignation from the BJP.

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