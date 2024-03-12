Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar submitted his resignation along with the cabinet ministers.

A new Chief Minister will be taking the oath later today.

Earlier, there has been a rift in the ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asking all ministers to resign, according to sources.

The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

All 10 Lok Sabha seats have been won by BJP in the state in 2019 elections.