The Haryana administration on August 5 continued its ‘bulldozer operation’ and razed several establishments in Tauru, about 20 km from violence-hit Nuh.

Authorities claim that the structures that are being razed belong to those who were involved in the July 31 riots in the area. Additionally, the structures have been termed as ‘illegal’.

Nuh’s Sub-divisional magistrate said that the demolition drive has been allegedly carried out on the orders of the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said reports.

The bulldozer action was carried since Friday onwards with structures and shanties near Nuh were demolished.

More than 45 commercial shops built illegally are being demolished on Nalhar road. Meanwhile, a heavy police force was deployed to avoid any untoward incident since the riots broke out in Haryana’s Nuh.

No official statement has been stated by the administration yet regarding the bulldozer action. However, officials present at the site have stated that the land occupied by illegal encroachments was under clearance and they did not draw any parallel between the demolition drive and the recently held communal tensions in the area.

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