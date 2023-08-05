A day after a disturbing video surfaced on social media of a National Cadet Corps (NCC) student assaulting his juniors on the campus of the Joshi Bedekar College, the Mumbai University has formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Subsequent to receiving different complaint letters with regards to the incident at Thane college, Mumbai university has formed a committee to look in to the matter. A notice in such manner was given by the Registrar of the Mumbai College Prof. Sunil Bhirud tending to the individuals from the board.

The council will include Prof Mohan Joshi - head of Chetna School in Bandra, Dr Dyaneshwar Doke - head of Dahanukar School in Vileparle and Dr Vasant Mali - head of J Watumull Sadhubella School in Ulhasnagar. The advisory group is approached to promptly present the report.

The viral video, captured by a student shows an actual instructional course at the Joshi Bedekar School on a stormy day. A portion of the NCC recruits - all young men - are seen remaining in push-up position in a water logged region with their feet and head contacting the ground and hands collapsed over the back.

At the point when one of the young men changes act, a senior understudy is seen whipping him with a stick. The video ignited a discussion and few student organisations have requested investigation into the case.

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