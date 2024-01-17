Several young men from different states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, have turned up in large numbers in Rohtak, where a team from Israel is recruiting labourers.

Israel is planning to recruit thousands of Indian construction workers to address the labour shortage in the country, which is currently at war with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Following an agreement between the central government and the Israeli authorities, a recruitment drive was organised in Rohtak, with applicants from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, prioritising individuals from Haryana.

The labourers appearing for the skill tests expressed concern over growing unemployment in India and highlighted the promised higher salaries in Israel. They even stressed that the war situation in the country does not deter them from exploring the opportunity.

This recruitment process will continue for six days in Rohtak, primarily for construction, painting, and farming jobs.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth to get jobs in Israel. People are arriving in large numbers not only from Haryana but also from other states with candidates of Haryana are being given priority.

After Israel cancelled the work permits of large numbers of Palestinians amid the ongoing war, the country is facing an acute labour shortage. In the first stage, the Israeli authorities are aiming to recruit 10,000 labourers. According to the Builders Association in Israel, the number of recruits may even go up to 30,000 in the near future.

According to a labour department officer, who spoke to India Today earlier, the labourers who succeed in getting a job in Israel will receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.34 lakh.