US singer Mary Millben on August 10 came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing ‘Manipur issue’.

Millben on her micro-blogging site wrote, “Modi will always fight for your freedom” and that India has confidence in its leader.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the US singer, who touched Modi's feet during his state visit to the country in June, wrote, “The truth: India has confidence in its leader. The mothers, daughters, and women of #Manipur, India will receive justice. And #PMModi will always fight for your freedom.”

The truth: India has confidence in its leader. The mothers, daughters, and women of #Manipur, India will receive justice. And #PMModi will always fight for your freedom.



The truth: to associate with a party that dishonors cultural legacy, denies children the right to sing the… pic.twitter.com/KzI7oSO1QL — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) August 10, 2023

The American singer also took a jibe at the Indian opposition and seemed to specifically mention the Congress in her remarks. "The fact is that being a part of a party that disrespects cultural traditions, forbids youngsters from singing the national anthem, and denigrates one's country overseas is not leadership. This is not right," she said.

“Dishonest journalism will paint false narratives. Opposition voices will chant loudly without substance. But the truth, the truth will always set people free,” Millben further wrote. Referring to Martin Luther King Jr.'s words, “Let Freedom Ring” – who led the American civil rights movement in the mid-1950s, and also a Nobel Peace Prize winner – Millben wrote, “My beloved India, let truth…ring.”



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