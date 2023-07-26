Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall Wednesday morning leading to massive waterlogging in many areas. The national capital got a respite from the sweltering heat as Delhiites woke up to heavy downpour, accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather bureau had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi and adjoining areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

On July 25, the mercury fell by two notches in Delhi as the maximum temperature remained at 36 degrees Celsius.

In the wake of the heavy downpour and waterlogging in several areas, the Noida district administration announced all schools in the region to be remain closed for the day.

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