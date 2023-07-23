For the past two days, Gujarat’s Junagadh and Ahmedabad have been experiencing continuous rainfall, with numerous residential areas and roads heavily flooded.

Visuals from Ahmedabad show commuters wading and cars floating away through the flooded roads.

With rains continuously pounding the state, there are no signs of floodwaters receding, as the local administration expressed concerns that the situation could deteriorate further if the rain continues.

Junagadh received 241 mm of rain in just 12 hours till 8 pm on July 22. The continuous downpour on Mount Girnar has fuether aggravated the situation, causing water surge, inundating the town nestled at the foothills.

The Monsoon rainfall has wreaked havoc across the northern region and northeastern states, with many reported dead due to rain-related incidents in Himachal, Haryana, Uttrakhand and Punjab.

The national capital too is facing the torrential impact of the monsoon rain as the Yamuna river continues to flow above the danger mark.

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