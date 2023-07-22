Five people were detained by the police in West Bengal’s Malda on July 22 after a video showing two being allegedly beaten and paraded half-naked by local shopkeepers went viral.

The incident that is reportedly to have taken place three-four days ago, took place in a busy maret in West Bengal’s Malda where the two women were thrashed, assaulted and paraded half-naked on suspicion of theft.

The police sprung into action following the video going viral and apprehended five persons in connection with the incident.

A video of the incident has surfaced, capturing the shocking moment when several women were seen assaulting the accused pair. Strikingly, no complaint was lodged with the police until the video emerged on various social media platforms.

Upon initiating the investigation, the police revealed that the two women were caught red-handed while committing the alleged theft, leading to their subsequent beating at the hands of local female shopkeepers.

Also read : Manipur sexual assault re-run: Two women paraded half-naked in Bengal market, disturbing video surfaces