In the wake of a violent clash sparked by a stone-pelting incident targeting a survey team near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, security measures have been significantly tightened in the area. The heightened vigilance aims to restore order and prevent further escalation.

Visuals from the vicinity of the mosque depict robust security arrangements, including personnel equipped with two-way radios, batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers, and metal detectors. Authorities have implemented these precautions to ensure compliance with local safety regulations and maintain peace.

Police teams are actively patrolling the area, providing a visible presence to deter criminal activity and reassure residents. These actions follow a violent episode on Sunday morning when a survey team conducting an assessment at the Shahi Jama Masjid faced an attack by individuals described as "anti-social elements."

The clash resulted in three fatalities and injuries to nearly two dozen individuals, including law enforcement personnel and senior officials. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges of maintaining public order and safety during sensitive operations.

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