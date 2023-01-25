A helicopter carrying Art of Living's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and four others made an emergency landing due to bad weather at Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district.

As per reports, the helicopter made an emergency landing due to bad weather conditions and along with Ravi Shankar, three others, two assistants, and the pilot, on board were safe.

Ravi Shankar was heading towards Tirupur from Bengaluru on a private chopper.

As per Kadambur police inspector C Vadivel Kumar said that when the private chopper was flying above the STR around 10:15 am, the pilot could not continue further due to bad weather.

Following this, the pilot made an emergency landing at Ukiniyam.

It is worth mentioning that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a hugely popular yoga guru and a spiritual leader and is often referred to as Sri Sri, Guru ji, or Gurudev.

Since the 1970s, he worked as an apprentice under Mahesh Yogi, the founder of Transcendental Meditation.

In 1981, he got separated from Transcendental Meditation (TM) and founded the Art of Living foundation.

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