Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Executive President Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28, 2024, after formally resigning from his position. Soren made the announcement on Sunday, November 24, stating that the oath ceremony for the new government will take place on November 28.

In a significant move, Hemant Soren submitted his resignation to Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and staked a claim to form the new government, representing the INDIA alliance. “Today, we began the process of forming the (INDIA) alliance government, and in this regard, we staked our claim before the Governor. I have also tendered my resignation,” Soren told the media. He was accompanied by Congress and RJD leaders during the meeting at the Raj Bhawan.

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay confirmed that Soren has been elected as the leader of the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

Under Soren's leadership, the JMM led the INDIA bloc to a decisive victory in the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, securing 56 seats. The JMM itself won 34 seats, while its allies Congress, RJD, and CPI-ML collectively won 22 seats—Congress securing 16, RJD four, and CPI-ML two. In contrast, the BJP-led NDA could only manage 24 seats, with the BJP securing 21 seats and its allies AJSU, LJP (Ram Vilas), and JD(U) winning one seat each.

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