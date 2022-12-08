According to the trends of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections so far, the Congress government is set to form the state government.

After the results received so far, Congress has come into action.

Senior party leaders and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajiv Shukla will likely head out to Shimla.

On the other hand, Congress is afraid of buying and selling MLAs following which Congress may shift its MLAs to Rajasthan to prevent poaching.

With this, Congress has started to move its MLAs to a safe place.

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According to reports, Congress fears that the BJP may break its winning MLAs. Keeping this apprehension and the so-called 'Horse-Trading' in mind, Congress has planned to send Himachal MLAs to Rajasthan.

According to sources, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda have been entrusted with the responsibility.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is personally monitoring the situation and is also expected to reach Rajasthan today.

After the results of the Himachal elections, it will be decided whether the people will give a chance to the BJP or the Congress again.

According to the trends at around 12 noon, the BJP is expected to get 28 seats in the 68-member Himachal Assembly, while the Congress is expected to get 37 seats. Any party will need 35 seats to form the government there.