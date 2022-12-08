Jai Ram Thakur is all set to resign as the Himanchal Pardesh chief minister after Congress made a thumping victory in the state assembly election.

Notably, the CM will be tendering his resignation to the Governor in a short while from now.

Meanwhile, Jai Ram Thakur won the Seraj assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh by a margin of 20,000 votes over Chet Ram of the Congress, according to the Election Commission.

"I respect people's mandate and I want to thank the PM and other central leadership for the last 5 years. We'll stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We'll analyse our shortcomings and improve during the next term," said outgoing CM Jairam Thakur.

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According to the trends of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections so far, the Congress government is set to form the state government.

After the results received so far, Congress has come into action.

On the other hand, Congress is afraid of buying and selling MLAs following which Congress may shift its MLAs to Rajasthan to prevent poaching, however, the Congress party has refuted such claims.



The latest trend states that Congress has marched ahead of the saffron party on 39 of the 68 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to grab 26 seats.