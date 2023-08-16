Inspecting rescue operations and relief measures undertaken at Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 16 said that over 650 people have been evacuated while 100 people are still trapped.

The chief minister while inspecting the sites where landslide took place following heavy rainfall and cloudburst, claimed that the state has incurred a loss of around Rs 10,000 crore and that it will take one year to redevelop the infrastructure of the state.

While confirming rescue operations being underway, another body was recovered in Shimla today.

The perilous weather continue to pound the hilly state even as more bodies continue to surface since the heavy rains began on August 13.

On the other hand, the weather office has predicted isolated but heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh in the next two days and over Uttarakhand in the next four days.

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