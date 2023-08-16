The manager and cook of a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai were arrested on August 14 after a customer complained of finding rat meat in his food on August 13 night. An FIR was filed following the incident.

According to personnel of Bandra police station, the complainant, Anurag Dilip Singh, 40, a resident of Dindoshi area, is a senior manager at a private bank in Goregaon West, who went to a restaurant in Pali Hill, Bandra West, with his friend to have a meal.

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According to the complainant, while eating, they noticed a piece of meat that looked different. Upon closer inspection, they realized that it was a piece of rat meat.

When Singh asked the restaurant manager about it, he tried to avoid any argument by trying to tone down the situation. Following this, Anurag Singh lodged a complaint at the Bandra police station.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged against the restaurant and an investigation is underway.