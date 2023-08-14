Seven people were killed and three went missing after a cloudburst hit a village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on August 13.

Meanwhile, five were rescued, an official added.

"Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloud burst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time. We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period," wrote Himachal PradeshCM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on his X handle.

Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloud burst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time. We have directed… — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 14, 2023

The incident occurred at Jadon village and the flash floods washed away two houses and a cowshed, said Kandaghat Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Siddhartha Acharya.



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This came even as heavy rainfall continued to pound Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours, with landslides blocking key roads, washing away bridges, forcing the closure of educational institutions and causing water levels of rivers to swell.

In view of the incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday informed that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed on August 14.

"Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all Schools and Colleges (Government as well as Private) closed on August 14, 2023," the notification stated.