Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 14 said that over 50 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area.

He also said that around 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris.

Sukhu also informed that ongoing search and rescue efforts are in progress and in the wake of the unfortunate situation, the state has decided not to hold a

cultural festivities for Independence Day.

"Over 50 people have lost their lives in the state in the last 24 hours. Over 20 people are still trapped, and the death toll can also increase. Search and rest operation is underway. We have taken the decision not to organize any cultural programme on the occasion of Independence Day," Sukhu was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 14 said the loss of lives at various places in the state is extremely distressing and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

A red alert has been issued in Uttarakhand by the weather department, while the police and SDRF team are on alert.

In the wee hours of August 14, a college building collapsed amidst the flood-like situation due to the incessant rainfall in the region.

Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway near Bansbara village in the Chamoli district has been closed due to road erosion by the strong currents of the Mandakini River following persistent rains.

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