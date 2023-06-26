Several districts of Himachal Pradesh over the week have been washed away due to incessant rain causing trouble for the locals due to the blockade of roads, including the Mandi-Kullu national highway.



After reports of flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut in the Mandi district, the highway was closed.

Another flash flood was reported in the Bagipul area near Prashar Lake that led to over 200 people being stranded near Baggi Bridge on the Mandi-Prashar road.

"The Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway is also closed. The general public/tourists plying on these Highways are advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides/rock fall," said an official notification.

Due to the torrential rainfall that occurred because of the cloudburst, landslides were reported in many places.

Stranded tourists in those areas have been advised to stay back and make arrangements in the neighboring towns.

Due to the continuous rainfall, the water level of the Beas River has also risen up.

Other parts including Shimla also received heavy rain after a cloudburst.

A flash flood warning in Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), for the next five days.

“Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm & lightning are likely at isolated places over plains, and low and mid hills on June 25 and 26. Flash floods are likely to occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi, and Solan, Traffic congestion, poor visibility, and disruption in electric supply,” IMD said.

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