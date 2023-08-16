The death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains climbed to 60 on August 15, with an additional body recovered from the debris of a collapsed Shiva temple in Shimla.

Officials also claim that a fresh landslip within the city claimed the lives of two people.

Eight homes, including six temporary ones, collapsed in the Krishnanagar region due to a landslip, and an abattoir was buried under the rubble.



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SP Shimla Two bodies have been rescued from the most recent landslip event, according to Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

On social media, there were videos of neighbours yelling and ordering the convicts to go right away. At the scene, heartbreaking sights of people yelling for aid and scrambling for cover were seen.

As the police, State Disaster Response Force and locals started rescue operations, several residents in the nearby houses ran out with their belongings.