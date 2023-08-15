One person was killed while four others are feared to be trapped under debris after a landslide that took place in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

The incident took place following the heavy rainfall in the state.

"Yesterday a local caller informed the Pauri Police Control Room that Night Life Paradise Camp was hit by a landslide due to heavy rains in the Village of Jogiana, Mohanchatti. Screams could be heard from the camp where people are feared buried under the debris," said the SDRF.

The local people informed the officials that about six people were staying in the camp including a 10-year-old girl, was rescued by the police.

The rest of the people are feared to be trapped under the debris. These people are said to be the residents of Kurukshtra in Haryana.

The rescue teams are still continuing an intensive search for the people who have gone missing at the spot.



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