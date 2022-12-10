Amid speculations of who will be the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, it seems Congress party high command has finally approved the name for the post with Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s name popping up for the same, as per reports.

The decision of the Congress high command will be made public soon after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Shimla.

According to sources, the high command has approved Sukhu for the position of Chief Minister; however, the central observers will make the announcement after speaking with Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, who was running for the position.

Following the party's victory in Thursday's Assembly elections, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a three-time MLA from the Nadaun constituency in Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress's election committee in the state, had emerged as one of the three candidates for the chief ministerial position. Mukesh Agnihotri, the Leader of the Opposition, was the other leader who was thought to be a candidate for the position in addition to Pratibha Singh.

Over time, the 58-year-old leader has amassed a following among party members and locals. With his leadership of the election campaign committee for the assembly elections, he demonstrated his position within the party.

Also read : Priyanka Gandhi likely to pick Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's name



