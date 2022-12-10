Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to announce the name of Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, claimed reports on December 10.

As per reports, it has come to the fore that the one who meets the criteria of Gandhi will get the Chief Minister's chair in Himachal Pradesh.

The reports further claimed that the High Command will take a decision regarding the Chief Minister only after discussing with Priyanka Gandhi, who played a key role in winning the assembly elections.

Notably, Priyanka is aware of the shortcomings and merits of all the Congress leaders of the state.

Reportedly, the 40 Congress MLAs in the state on December 9 passed the party's traditional one-line resolution, authorizing the ''High Command'' to take a decision, and the same is expected by Sunday.

Priyanka led the party's campaign in Himachal Pradesh, along with new national president Mallikarjun Kharge, with several rallies and was also closely involved in strategic planning for the polls.

Following this, several leaders lauded her leadership in securing the win for the party by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This is Priyanka's first electoral success while heading the campaign charge after the party lost in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls earlier this year.

During her rallies in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka raised numerous issues pertaining to Agnipath, inflation, unemployment, and the old pension scheme.

In the late-night meeting which was held with central overseers Rajeev Shukla, Bhupinder Hooda, and Bhupesh Baghel present to coordinate, they spoke to each MLA to ascertain the amount of support they have.

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