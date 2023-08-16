Members of three generations of a family were killed in an incident in which a temple in the Summer Hill area of rain-battered Shimla district was washed away in a landslide triggered by cloudburst that happened on August 14.



Seven members of the family, including three children lost their lives inside the Shiv temple when it was washed away in the landslide.



The deceased were identified as Pawan Sharma, wife Santosh, son Aman, daughter-in-law Archna and three granddaughters.



The bodies of five members of family members have been discovered, while two persons still remain missing, according to State Disaster Response Force.



“I have just one request, find them and bring them to us. We will accept them dead or alive. We have been waiting for three days”, a distressed relative stated.



A total of 13 bodies have been retrieved so far from the Summer Hill area in Shimla, according to officials.

The death toll has risen over 60 in rain-related incidents in the region.

Also read: Himachal landslide: Over 650 people evacuated, 100 still trapped, says CM Sukhvinder Singh