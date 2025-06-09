What began as a romantic escape into the misty hills of Meghalaya has now turned into a criminal mystery stretching across three states.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi, married for just eight days, checked into paradise—but only one would return. Raja was found dead. Sonam disappeared. And what the families thought was a honeymoon turned into a homicide.

For days, Sonam was missing—until she was found disoriented at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Not a victim, but allegedly the orchestrator of a chilling plan.

From Vows to Violence

The couple’s first stop was the Kamakhya Temple in Assam—a symbolic start to their new life. But somewhere along the scenic trail toward Shillong, something shifted. By May 23, their phones went dark. No contact. No goodbye. Just a void that sparked a frantic hunt.

It was in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) that Raja’s scooter dicky and jacket were first spotted—abandoned, drenched, and silent. Within days, Raja’s body was discovered. Post-mortem reports and initial evidence ruled out accidental death.



Also Read: 'Don't call Sonam the accused...never saw two fighting': Raja Raghuvanshi's brother

The Disappearance—and the Discovery

While police and family combed the forests and hills, Sonam vanished without a trace. Her phone was switched off. Rumors surged. Was she abducted? Was she hiding?

Then, late one night, a dhaba owner in Ghazipur spotted her—alone, shaken, asking to make a call. That call confirmed it: Sonam was alive. But she wasn’t running for help—she was allegedly running from a crime scene.

Inside the Investigation

Police believe Sonam didn’t act alone. Sources close to the investigation suggest that three men—allegedly hired assassins—were involved, two from Madhya Pradesh and one from Uttar Pradesh. A fourth suspect remains at large. The plot was not a heat-of-the-moment act, officers claim—it was calculated, cold-blooded, and possibly premeditated. But the motive? That remains murky.

What Drove Her?

Sonam’s family has maintained her innocence. Her father says she voluntarily came to Ghazipur and is being falsely framed. Raja’s family, meanwhile, is torn. His mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said: “We had a good relationship with her. I can’t blame Sonam yet. But if she is involved, she should be punished. First, those three men must be investigated.”

Her brother-in-law Vipul Raghuvanshi added: “They were a happy couple. We never saw them fight. Police haven’t even shared Raja’s post-mortem report. We demand a CBI probe.”

So what led Sonam to vanish—and her husband to die?

Some say it was rage, others whisper about manipulation or outside pressure. A few even suggest Sonam never intended to return as a wife at all.

The Road Ahead

As Sonam remains under observation in Ghazipur and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) closes in on the remaining accused, one question lingers: Was this love gone wrong—or a marriage built on a deadly lie?

The answers lie in the messages deleted, the calls unreturned, and the journey from the Kamakhya Temple to the silent gorge in Sohra. Until then, India watches as the truth inches closer—and justice, hopefully, with it.



Social Media & Public Reaction

The memes have begun, with the hashtag #SonamBewafaThi (Sonam was unfaithful), catching fire on social media as public outrage builds