Rajasthan United FC has announced the promotion of Arunachal footballer Yura Tarung to the senior team.

Reacting to the development, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said Yura is all set to make waves in the football world.

''Meet Yura Tarung, the rising star of football from Arunachal Pradesh. Rajasthan United FC has chosen to promote him to Senior Team. With incredible skills and a true passion for the game, Yura is all set to make waves in the football world. Keep an eye on this talented player as he kicks his way to success,'' Khandu tweeted.

Meet Yura Tarung, the rising star of football from Arunachal Pradesh.



Rajasthan United FC has chosen to promote him to Senior Team.



With incredible skills and a true passion for the game, Yura is all set to make waves in football world.



Keep an eye on this talented player as… pic.twitter.com/F2TZyOqAo8 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 29, 2023

Throughout his tenure in the academy, Yura, a versatile defender, has demonstrated outstanding leadership abilities and defensive skills. He has received praise for his ability to analyze the game and to come up with pivotal interceptions, which makes him an important asset to the senior team.

Besides this, he can play at multiple positions.

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