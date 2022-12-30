Hours after performing his mother's last rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting Bengal's Howrah and New Jalpaiguri in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee.

The Vande Bharat Express will connect Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the northeast.

The said train, which covers a distance of 564 km in 7.45 hours, will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route, officials said. It will have three stoppages at Barsoi, Malda, and Bolpur.

Besides this, he also dedicated four railway projects to the nation including Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line, and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project.

As per an official statement from PIB, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister apologized for not being physically present today, as for him, this is the day to bow to the land of Bengal as the history of the freedom struggle is infused in every particle of Bengal.

“Land from where the call of Vande Matram originated, saw the flagging off of Vande Bharat today”, the Prime Minister added.

He further added that India had taken a resolve to start 475 Vande Bharat trains during the celebrations of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the train being flagged off today from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri is one of them.

Mentioning the multiple projects whose foundation stones are being laid and inaugurated on December 30, PM Modi said, ''The government is spending approximately 5000 crores for the completion of these projects''.

The Prime Minister also informed that he will get the opportunity to dedicate many projects pertaining to the cleanliness of the Ganga and drinking water to West Bengal later in the day.

''More than 25 sewage projects have been approved in West Bengal under the Namami Gange Scheme. Out of which 11 projects are already complete and seven are being completed today. Work on 5 new schemes with an outlay of Rs 1500 crore is starting today,'' he informed further.

The Prime Minister also mentioned one of the key projects i.e. Adi Ganga project for cleaning of which infrastructure worth 600 Cr rupees is being established.

''Along with cleaning rivers, the central government has focussed on prevention which revolves around creating a large number of modern sewage treatment plants. This is being done keeping in mind the requirements of the next 10-15 years,'' he added.

Also read: PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, cremated in Gandhinagar