Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away on December 30 morning at the age of 99, was cremated in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

PM Modi, who reached Gujarat early this morning, performed the last rites.

"Smt Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022, at 3:39 am (early morning, during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital," the hospital where she had been admitted since Wednesday said in a statement.

Informing about her death, Modi posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning which read, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Notably, Heeraben Modi lived with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village near Gandhinagar of Gujarat and the Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan to spend time with his mother.

On December 28, she was hospitalized due to some health issues and her condition was said to be improving on December 29. However, on December 30 she passed away at the age of 100.

In Gujarat's Vadodara earlier on December 29, members of the "Dharmayatra Mahasangh" prayed at the temple and chanted the "Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra" for the "good health" of Prime Minister Modi’s mother.

Following his mother's demise, the Prime Minister, who was scheduled to launch the developmental projects in West Bengal, joined the events via video conferencing.

Also read: PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at the age of 100