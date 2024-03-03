House collapse in J&K's Reasi district, claims lives of mother and three daughters
One mother and her three young daughters were killed when their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The bodies were retrieved from the debris by rescuers.
- Tragic house collapse in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district kills a woman and her three daughters.
- The incident was triggered by heavy rains that lashed the region on March 1 and 2.
- The bodies were retrieved from the debris by rescuers, two elderly family members were injured and hospitalised.
A woman and her three daughters, aged between two and five, were killed after their 'kutcha' house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Sunday.
Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 1 and 2. Dozens of structures including residential houses were also damaged by strong winds and hailstorm in different parts of Jammu region.
In the Reasi incident, Phalla Akhter (30), her daughters Nasima (5), Safeena Kousar (3) and Samreen Kousar (2) lost their lives when their house in Kunderdhan Mohra village in Chassana tehsil collapsed following heavy rains, the officials said.
Two elderly members of the family -- Kalu (60) and his wife Bano Begum (58) -- suffered injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital, they said.
The bodies were retrieved from the debris by rescuers, they added.
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