Although the campaign for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election is yet to pick up, however, posters showcasing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a winner outside the state office in Patna have sparked controversy.

What caught the viewer's attention was the poster where the Grand Alliance projected two Hindu mythologies, Ramayana and Mahabharata to describe the BJP as the loser and the Grand Alliance as the winner of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The poster claimed Nitish Kumar (leader of Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance) has been referred to as Lord Ram/Krishna and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Raavan/Kansa.

The first two parts of the billboard, divided into rows, tell how Lord Ram vanquished Ravana in Ramayana and Lord Krishna destroyed Kansa in Mahabharata.



The poster's last section depicts the Grand Alliance, led by Nitish Kumar, beating PM Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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The poster also has Mahagathbandhan Zindabad slogans and a photo of Poonam Rai, Chhapra's state General Secretary.

It is to be mentioned here that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav breathed his last on January 12 at the age of 75 in Haryana's Gurugram.

The former union minister was admitted to Gurugram’s Fortis Hospital following his deteriorating health.

“Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state and he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure”, the hospital said in an official statement.

It further said that Yadav couldn’t be revived despite the best efforts of the health officials and died at 10:19 PM.

He was born on July 1, 1947, in Bandai, a small village in the Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh and started his political career in Madhya Pradesh and later went to Bihar via Uttar Pradesh (UP). He was considered a socialist leader of the Janata Dal.

It is worth mentioning that Yadav held various portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004. In 2003, Yadav became the president of the Janata Dal United JD(U).