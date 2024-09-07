In a significant move, the central government has terminated Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar, following accusations of cheating and manipulating Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to secure her position in the prestigious civil services. Khedkar has refuted the allegations, maintaining her innocence.

The Centre issued its order on September 6, 2024, invoking Rule 12 of the IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, which permits the dismissal of probationers found to be ineligible for recruitment or unsuitable for service. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had earlier, on July 31, 2024, canceled her candidature and prohibited her from all future examinations.

Khedkar, who was serving her probation in Maharashtra, faced charges of falsely claiming entitlements reserved for OBC and disabled candidates. Additionally, scrutiny into her eligibility for the 2021 civil services exam revealed she had already exhausted her permissible attempts by 2020.

Both the UPSC and Delhi Police opposed Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea, emphasizing that her actions defrauded the Commission and eroded public trust. They urged the courts to dismiss her plea, warning that bail would hinder the investigation into what authorities described as a "deep-rooted conspiracy."

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The controversy deepened when the UPSC found Khedkar guilty of procedural violations, leading to the annulment of her provisional selection and a lifetime ban from future civil service exams. Media reports further exacerbated the situation, with claims that Khedkar demanded preferential treatment, including a separate office, official vehicle, and the unauthorized use of a beacon on her private Audi car. Initially posted in Pune, she was transferred to Washim amid escalating scrutiny from the district administration.

In light of the allegations, the central government suspended her district training program and recalled her to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for further disciplinary action. Despite her claims of being a victim of "fake news" and misinformation, the allegations continue to weigh heavily against her.

While Khedkar has been granted interim bail, her legal battle is far from over, as the case remains under investigation, raising questions about the integrity of the recruitment process and public trust in the civil services.