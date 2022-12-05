Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh has lashed out at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi over the issue of population control in India.

Singh said that these people abuse us, but they maintain silence over the same population policy in China.

"The country was divided in the name of religion. Had it been then ensured that only those who believe in Sanatana Dharma would stay back in India, we would not have to put up with abuses of people like Badruddin and (AIMIM chief) Asaduddin Owaisi," Singh said while speaking to reporters on December 3.

He further added the BJP government is talking about the number control law along with the policies of the country, however, people like Ajmal and Owaisi are not being opened to China, where it came up with a one-child policy which the Muslim population has also accepted it.

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"We are talking about population control law today, and then we are being given advice. We don't need it," the minister added.

We simply cannot achieve sustainable economic growth unless we take steps to control population growth, Singh asserted.

On the other hand, Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain on December 5 lashed out at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal for his controversial remarks on ‘Hindus’ and said that Badruddin Ajmal is a very ill-willed person and his remarks and comments against the ‘Hindus’ is very unprofessional and demeaning.

Speaking to reporters at Sivasagar, the Congress Leader said that Ajmal made those comments to create communal disharmony.

Rakibul Hussain said that a lot can be inferred from the fact that Badruddin Ajmal chose Karimganj as the place where he would make the remarks and has given the statement only to national media and not to any other regional news channel.



